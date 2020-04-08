Quote:

: One of the most beloved television comedies is making a comeback. A

sequel is in development at Sony Pictures Television.

and

are on board to reprise their iconic roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli, a father/daughter relationship that families around the world grew up with over the course of an eight season 196 episode run on ABC from 1984-1992. The show averaged over 33 million live viewers per episode during its 8-season run on ABC, and went on to be a big hit in U.S. and international syndication, progressive in its depiction of a modern family in the 80’s with a reversal of gender roles and stereotypes. The show was nominated for 10 Emmys and five Golden Globes.

The project will eventually be shopped to buyers with the opportunity to also license the 196 episodes of the original series.





The deal comes at a time that some of the biggest streaming hits are classic half-hour comedies from past decades, comfort food and a reminder of a simpler time. Series likeandare still huge draws and a redrawnjust completed a successful run on Netflix.is part of Norman Lear’s extensive library under his Embassy Communications banner that was sold to The Coca Cola Company in 1985 and is now owned by Sony Pictures Television.The sequel will be Executive Produced by Lear, his producing partner Brent Miller of ACT III Productions and Dan Farah of Farah Films, who brought the updated take to Sony with Danza and Milano attached. Danza and Milano will also serve as Executive Producers.