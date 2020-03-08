Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20
There's never been a preseason like this before. Hard Knocks: Los Angeles gives an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. The 18-time Sports Emmy Award winning series will follow head coaches Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers and Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams leading a mix of established veterans, free-agent acquisitions and rising stars on both sides of the ball. Hard Knocks: Los Angeles kicks off August 11 on HBO and stream it on HBO Max.
This is going to be an interesting season.
Sucks they have to do the Rams again
There are so many teams that have not done it yet like the 49ers, Bills,, Eagles, Bears, and Steelers that have never done it and would be nice to see a new team.
No pre-season games is gonna make it tough for bubble players to show what they can do. I have little to no interest in this team, but I'll still watch.
Maybe the decision was made to cover LA teams before COVID hit but if not, it seems reasonable to keep the film crew as local as possible.
Maybe the decision was made to cover LA teams before COVID hit but if not, it seems reasonable to keep the film crew as local as possible.
I believe it was decided before Covid that both LA teams were going to be featured. Maybe I'm wrong.
