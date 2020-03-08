DVD Talk Forum

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20

   
  #1  
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20







There's never been a preseason like this before. Hard Knocks: Los Angeles gives an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. The 18-time Sports Emmy Award winning series will follow head coaches Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers and Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams leading a mix of established veterans, free-agent acquisitions and rising stars on both sides of the ball. Hard Knocks: Los Angeles kicks off August 11 on HBO and stream it on HBO Max.



This is going to be an interesting season.
  #2  
Re: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20
Sucks they have to do the Rams again
  #3  
Re: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca View Post
Sucks they have to do the Rams again
The coach is always the star and Sean McVay is WAY more interesting than Jeff Fisher was. Im up for it.
  #4  
Re: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20
There are so many teams that have not done it yet like the 49ers, Bills,, Eagles, Bears, and Steelers that have never done it and would be nice to see a new team.
  #5  
Re: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca View Post
There are so many teams that have not done it yet like the 49ers, Bills,, Eagles, Bears, and Steelers that have never done it and would be nice to see a new team.
You mean like the Chargers?
  #6  
Re: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20
No pre-season games is gonna make it tough for bubble players to show what they can do. I have little to no interest in this team, but I'll still watch.
  #7  
Re: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20
Maybe the decision was made to cover LA teams before COVID hit but if not, it seems reasonable to keep the film crew as local as possible.

Of course, if other teams were asked to participate, Id figure this season is already FUBAR, I cant imagine the Hard Knocks crew would be any more of distraction to the teams than there already is this season.
  #8  
Re: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20
I believe it was decided before Covid that both LA teams were going to be featured. Maybe I'm wrong.
  #9  
Re: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20
Originally Posted by Rob V View Post
No pre-season games is gonna make it tough for bubble players to show what they can do. I have little to no interest in this team, but I'll still watch.
I will as well. I feel for the bubble players this season. For some, just saying they played in an NFL game would be a memory of a lifetime. They wont get that opportunity now with no preseason.
