Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO/HBO Max) -- Premieres 8/11/20

Quote:



There's never been a preseason like this before. Hard Knocks: Los Angeles gives an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. The 18-time Sports Emmy Award winning series will follow head coaches Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers and Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams leading a mix of established veterans, free-agent acquisitions and rising stars on both sides of the ball. Hard Knocks: Los Angeles kicks off August 11 on HBO and stream it on HBO Max.



