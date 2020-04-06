What channel that drifted from its original mission disappointed you the most?
What channel that drifted from its original mission disappointed you the most?
Talk of mission drift in my Travel Channel thread got me to thinking what cable channel's drift from its original mission is most disappointing to an original viewer. Not who drifted the furthest but who let you down the most? The choices are numerous.
* MTV
* VH1
* Bravo
* History
* A&E
* AMC
* TLC
Your choice and why? I definitely think History. There were a lot of nifty shows that don't air any more. I loved "Modern Marvels." And I really would have thought they would re-air "Life After People" since it is happening now with the lockdown. But it's nothing but Oak Island and Ancient Aliens.
Bravo has to be a bitter pill for original fans, though. From class to trash, making celebrities out of plastic surgery disasters.
Re: What channel that drifted from its original mission disappointed you the most?
YouTube basically killed the need to watch music videos on television. That's why MTV and VH1 had to change their business model. No one was going to turn on their channel to watch some arbitrary Top 20 countdown show, because honestly who cares? And I assume sponsors probably stopped paying for those kind of shows. I think music video themed shows stopped being relevant in the early 2000s.
Re: What channel that drifted from its original mission disappointed you the most?
SyFy changing over to show stuff like Law and Order SVU and wrestling (though I like wrestling, it was the start of drifting off brand).
TechTV merging with G4 and then completely rebranding to showing reruns of COPs seemingly 24/7 then, what, the Esquire network?
TLC was once an interesting channel with health and nature documentaries. Now it's shitty reality TV.
It's actually comical that Bravo kept their name from the days when they showed classic movies and other fine arts programming as it's now the very bottom of the Reality TV barrel. It's the Utah Jazz of TV channel names.
SyFy has changed around a lot in the last decade. But, they still show Science Fiction and Fantasy themed shows and movies. But, most of them are extremely low budget.
