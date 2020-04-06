What channel that drifted from its original mission disappointed you the most?

Talk of mission drift in my Travel Channel thread got me to thinking what cable channel's drift from its original mission is most disappointing to an original viewer. Not who drifted the furthest but who let you down the most? The choices are numerous.



* MTV

* VH1

* Bravo

* History

* A&E

* AMC

* TLC



Your choice and why? I definitely think History. There were a lot of nifty shows that don't air any more. I loved "Modern Marvels." And I really would have thought they would re-air "Life After People" since it is happening now with the lockdown. But it's nothing but Oak Island and Ancient Aliens.



Bravo has to be a bitter pill for original fans, though. From class to trash, making celebrities out of plastic surgery disasters.