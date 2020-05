Barkskins -- National Geographic Drama Series

Synposis:chronicles "the deforestation of the New World from the arrival of English and French colonists into the contemporary era of global warming through the stories of two immigrants in New France , René Sel and Charles Duquet, who work as wood-cutters ('barkskins') and of their descendants."Saw TV promos for this, looks interesting. Debuted on May 25th. Has a 67% on RT