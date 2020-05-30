DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Barkskins -- National Geographic Drama Series

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Barkskins -- National Geographic Drama Series

   
Old 05-30-20, 07:38 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Osiris3657's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 8,577
Received 16 Likes on 12 Posts
Barkskins -- National Geographic Drama Series
Synposis: Barkskins chronicles "the deforestation of the New World from the arrival of English and French colonists into the contemporary era of global warming through the stories of two immigrants in New France, René Sel and Charles Duquet, who work as wood-cutters ('barkskins') and of their descendants."




Saw TV promos for this, looks interesting. Debuted on May 25th. Has a 67% on RT
Osiris3657 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Twilight Zone (CBS All Access) -- from producer and host Jordan Peele

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.