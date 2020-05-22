DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

My So-Called Life Vs Freaks and Geeks

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

My So-Called Life Vs Freaks and Geeks

   
Old 05-22-20, 04:46 AM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Apr 2020
Posts: 50
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
My So-Called Life Vs Freaks and Geeks
What TV Series do you prefer, which one is better?

Please Vote on https://www.misterpoll.com/polls/630513

Two defining Teen Series that share quite a few similarities. Discuss.
Troyaferd is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.