Ken Osmond (Leave it to Beaver) dead at 76
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,723
Received 140 Likes on 117 Posts
Ken Osmond (Leave it to Beaver) dead at 76
https://deadline.com/2020/05/ken-osm...er-1202937383/
Ken Osmond, who played obsequious troublemaker Eddie Haskell on TVs Leave It to Beaver has died, his manager confirms.
He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father, his son, Eric, said in a statement. He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed. Osmond was 76.
The impact of his most famous performance can be measured by the fact that, for those of us of a certain age, if someone is described as an Eddie Haskell-type, we know exactly what is meant.
The Haskell character was a troublemaking friend of Wally Cleaver, Beavers older brother.
The actor revisited his most famous role frequently over the years in the many subsequent iterations of the show, most notably Still the Beaver, which ran from 1983-1989.
Osmond also guested on Happy Days, Lassie, Petticoat Junction and The Munsters.
Osmond went on to become an LAPD Cop and reportedly took five bullets in the line of duty. He reportedly grew a mustache to be less-recognizable on the job.
Leave It to Beaver was not a bit hit during its initial 1957-63 run. The series never made the year-end top 30 among primetime programs in the three-network era. It aired in six time slots on four different nights during its six seasons, moving from CBS to ABC after its first season.
In the shows original 1957 pilot, which resurfaced three decades later, the Haskell-type character was named Frankie and was played by future SNL, The Simpsons and This Is Spinal Tap actor Harry Shearer.
He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father, his son, Eric, said in a statement. He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed. Osmond was 76.
The impact of his most famous performance can be measured by the fact that, for those of us of a certain age, if someone is described as an Eddie Haskell-type, we know exactly what is meant.
The Haskell character was a troublemaking friend of Wally Cleaver, Beavers older brother.
The actor revisited his most famous role frequently over the years in the many subsequent iterations of the show, most notably Still the Beaver, which ran from 1983-1989.
Osmond also guested on Happy Days, Lassie, Petticoat Junction and The Munsters.
Osmond went on to become an LAPD Cop and reportedly took five bullets in the line of duty. He reportedly grew a mustache to be less-recognizable on the job.
Leave It to Beaver was not a bit hit during its initial 1957-63 run. The series never made the year-end top 30 among primetime programs in the three-network era. It aired in six time slots on four different nights during its six seasons, moving from CBS to ABC after its first season.
In the shows original 1957 pilot, which resurfaced three decades later, the Haskell-type character was named Frankie and was played by future SNL, The Simpsons and This Is Spinal Tap actor Harry Shearer.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off