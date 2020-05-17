DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Hightown (Starz) -- S: Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale -- From EP Jerry Bruckheimer -- Premieres 5/17/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Hightown (Starz) -- S: Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale -- From EP Jerry Bruckheimer -- Premieres 5/17/20

   
Old 05-17-20, 12:39 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,709
Received 140 Likes on 117 Posts
Hightown (Starz) -- S: Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale -- From EP Jerry Bruckheimer -- Premieres 5/17/20




"'Hightown' is a crime drama about fiercely flawed people using whoever and whatever they can to get through the night. Through these characters, 'Hightown' explores themes of addiction and recovery and the possibility of redemption." Writer and executive producer Rebecca Cutter adds, "I cannot wait to see how Rachel Morrison and this brilliant cast bring the story to life." The scripted crime drama begins when a body washes ashore on Labor Day weekend and is discovered by an irreverent National Marine Fisheries Service officer, Jackie Quinones (Raymund), who is determined to help solve the murder even if the state cops want her nowhere near the case.



8 episode season. The first episode is already up on demand.


DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Coronavirus news -- TV edition

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.