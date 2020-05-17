Hightown (Starz) -- S: Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale -- From EP Jerry Bruckheimer -- Premieres 5/17/20
"'Hightown' is a crime drama about fiercely flawed people using whoever and whatever they can to get through the night. Through these characters, 'Hightown' explores themes of addiction and recovery and the possibility of redemption." Writer and executive producer Rebecca Cutter adds, "I cannot wait to see how Rachel Morrison and this brilliant cast bring the story to life." The scripted crime drama begins when a body washes ashore on Labor Day weekend and is discovered by an irreverent National Marine Fisheries Service officer, Jackie Quinones (Raymund), who is determined to help solve the murder even if the state cops want her nowhere near the case.
8 episode season. The first episode is already up on demand.
