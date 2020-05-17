Snowpiercer (TNT) -- S: Jennifer Connelly -- Based on the movie -- Premieres 5/17/20
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,709
Received 140 Likes on 117 Posts
Snowpiercer (TNT) -- S: Jennifer Connelly -- Based on the movie -- Premieres 5/17/20
SNOWPIERCER
SERIES PREMIERE
Sunday, May 17, at 9:00pm ET/PT
Snowpiercer, the Great Ark Train, has kept the last remnants of humanity alive for almost seven years. A rigid class system maintains order, with First Class holding power over workers, while a condemned Prison Class struggles to survive in the Tail. Now, a grisly murder is stoking class division, so Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), the powerful head of hospitality, deputizes a dangerous rebel to help solve the killing - Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), the world's only surviving homicide detective.
SERIES PREMIERE
Sunday, May 17, at 9:00pm ET/PT
Snowpiercer, the Great Ark Train, has kept the last remnants of humanity alive for almost seven years. A rigid class system maintains order, with First Class holding power over workers, while a condemned Prison Class struggles to survive in the Tail. Now, a grisly murder is stoking class division, so Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), the powerful head of hospitality, deputizes a dangerous rebel to help solve the killing - Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), the world's only surviving homicide detective.
10 episode season. This was already renewed for a 2nd season
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off