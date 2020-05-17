DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Snowpiercer (TNT) -- S: Jennifer Connelly -- Based on the movie -- Premieres 5/17/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Snowpiercer (TNT) -- S: Jennifer Connelly -- Based on the movie -- Premieres 5/17/20

   
Old 05-17-20, 12:29 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,709
Received 140 Likes on 117 Posts
Snowpiercer (TNT) -- S: Jennifer Connelly -- Based on the movie -- Premieres 5/17/20



SNOWPIERCER

SERIES PREMIERE

Sunday, May 17, at 9:00pm ET/PT

Snowpiercer, the Great Ark Train, has kept the last remnants of humanity alive for almost seven years. A rigid class system maintains order, with First Class holding power over workers, while a condemned Prison Class struggles to survive in the Tail. Now, a grisly murder is stoking class division, so Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), the powerful head of hospitality, deputizes a dangerous rebel to help solve the killing - Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), the world's only surviving homicide detective.

10 episode season. This was already renewed for a 2nd season




DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Blacklist (NBC) -- Season 7 Thread -- Premieres 10/4/19

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.