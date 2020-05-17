Snowpiercer (TNT) -- S: Jennifer Connelly -- Based on the movie -- Premieres 5/17/20

Quote:

SNOWPIERCER



SERIES PREMIERE



Sunday, May 17, at 9:00pm ET/PT



Snowpiercer, the Great Ark Train, has kept the last remnants of humanity alive for almost seven years. A rigid class system maintains order, with First Class holding power over workers, while a condemned Prison Class struggles to survive in the Tail. Now, a grisly murder is stoking class division, so Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), the powerful head of hospitality, deputizes a dangerous rebel to help solve the killing - Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), the world's only surviving homicide detective.

