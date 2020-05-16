The Great (Hulu) -- S: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult -- Premieres 5/15/20
The Great (Hulu) -- S: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult -- Premieres 5/15/20
I watched the first 2 episodes and it is hilarious but fucked up. I was also like, hey, this reminds me of The Favourite. Sure enough, it was created and written by Tony Mcnamara, who also wrote The Favourite. All episodes are available to watch on Hulu.
Re: The Great (Hulu) -- S: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult -- Premieres 5/15/20
Sepinwall really liked it but says its a tough watch in many parts. I am interested. Might watch it after I finish Mrs America. Doubt my wife will enjoy it though.
