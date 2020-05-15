DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starring Anson Mount ordered to series by CBS All-Access

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starring Anson Mount ordered to series by CBS All-Access

   
Old 05-15-20, 10:09 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,679
Received 138 Likes on 115 Posts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starring Anson Mount ordered to series by CBS All-Access
https://deadline.com/2020/05/star-tr...ss-1202935510/

Also starring Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One

There you go, your Pike spin-off is coming. I’m guessing this will be for 2021.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-15-20, 10:12 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,679
Received 138 Likes on 115 Posts
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starring Anson Mount ordered to series by CBS All-Access
Announcement promo



DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-15-20, 10:12 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 5,609
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starring Anson Mount ordered to series by CBS All-Access
Oh, that's cool. I'm on the tail end of season 1 of Discovery now and loved Anson Mount in Hell on Wheels. Now I'm looking forward to season 2 and the new series!
jpcamb is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.