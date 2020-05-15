Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starring Anson Mount ordered to series by CBS All-Access
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starring Anson Mount ordered to series by CBS All-Access
https://deadline.com/2020/05/star-tr...ss-1202935510/
Also starring Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One
There you go, your Pike spin-off is coming. I’m guessing this will be for 2021.
Oh, that's cool. I'm on the tail end of season 1 of Discovery now and loved Anson Mount in Hell on Wheels. Now I'm looking forward to season 2 and the new series!
