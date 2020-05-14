Which "A" List movie stars are you surprised did a mini-series or something on the tv medium?

it seems like all of them are doing it. Brad Pitt won't be far behind, but Colin Farrell, Witherspoon, freaking Mahershala Ali, though, i think this was filmed before Moonlight, but came out after? i may be wrong. Matt Damon did that movie reality show with Ben, so many great stars. i think Al Pacino is the one i'd go with. with Hunters, Angels in America (also with Streep), that Kevorkian docudrama, others, i believe. i'm surprised he went to small screen.



So who else on that big star list are you surprised went to the small screen? (whether pay cable or new streaming site, old streaming site, etc...)