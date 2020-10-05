Feeding America Comedy Festival--Sun. 5/10/20 NBC 7PM ET/PT
Feeding America Comedy Festival--Sun. 5/10/20 NBC 7PM ET/PT
NBC is showing a comedy festival to benefit Feeding America on 5/10/20.
Included among the comedians contributing pre-recorded comedy segments are Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood and Marlon Wayans.
All viewers tuning in to this live-streaming comedy event will be encouraged to contribute, volunteer or donate here: www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest
