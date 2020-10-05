DVD Talk Forum

Feeding America Comedy Festival--Sun. 5/10/20 NBC 7PM ET/PT

Feeding America Comedy Festival--Sun. 5/10/20 NBC 7PM ET/PT
NBC is showing a comedy festival to benefit Feeding America on 5/10/20.

About the Show

NBC is teaming with Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios and Funny or Die for the two-hour comedy special Feeding America Comedy Festival on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The all-star event will feature a plethora of today's biggest comedy superstars to support and raise money for America's largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding America.

Included among the comedians contributing pre-recorded comedy segments are Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood and Marlon Wayans.

All viewers tuning in to this live-streaming comedy event will be encouraged to contribute, volunteer or donate here: www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest



