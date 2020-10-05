Why The Orville is so great, and why it has a place on TV.

Quote: Mike86 Originally Posted by Yeah, this is one of the common complaints Ive read about The Orville. It almost sounds like it relies too heavily on being a Star Trek (particularly TNG) knock off. There seems to be a fanbase for it, and Ive been meaning to give it a shot. It seems like the show and MacFarlane dont necessarily hide the fact that its basically a love letter to TNG so from that stance I can probably take it for what it is.

I read the quote below, and my response seemed to make more sense on it's own rather than in a thread for another topic...See, here's the thing - NO ONE has done Classic Trek since the 90's. Even Paramount has done their damnedest to modernize Trek into something darker, edgier, grittier, bigger, and yet less purely adventure based than what TOS, TNG, and even DS9 were.And along comes The Orville, which IS a love letter to TNG, and we've got a show that is the kind of thing that's been missing for almost 20 years!Yeah, it's derivative. Yes, it's unoriginal. So what? No one else is doing it! There has been a huge void for almost two decades, and I'm glad that Seth decided to fill that gap and put out the kind of show that I (and a lot of others) have missed for a long, long time. And the actual stories are good on The Orville (unoriginal or not), and the characters are great! I love the actors and characters on The Orville. I didn't give a shit about anyone on Voyager or Enterprise (especially Enterprise), and Discovery (from what I saw) was even worse in that regard. I care about what happens to the characters on The Orville, and the show is just FUN.I can't wait for Season 3! Whenever that happens...