Blindspot (NBC) -- The 5th and Final season

   
Blindspot (NBC) -- The 5th and Final season



"BLINDSPOT"

"I CAME TO SLEIGH" ORIGINAL

05/07/2020 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Season Five Premiere In the season premiere, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) tries to pick up the pieces after the explosive finale in Iceland. She gets a strange message from an unknown ally that allows her to mount a rescue mission to free Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer) from a CIA black-site... but she'll need the help from her old rival Sho Akhtar (Guest Star Ajay Naidu). TV-14 L, V


Season 5 premiered last night. It's the final season. I haven't watched it yet.

It's 11 episodes total.


