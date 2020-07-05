National Treasure TV series in the works at Disney +
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,567
Received 133 Likes on 110 Posts
National Treasure TV series in the works at Disney +
https://collider.com/national-treasu...source=twitter
Collider got Jerry Bruckheimer to open up his book of secrets and give a new update on the National Treasure franchise, which we learned not only includes National Treasure 3, but a Disney+ TV series now in development. During a recent interview with the mega-producer for his new Starz series Hightown, our own Steve Weintraub got the details on the series, which will feature a new, younger cast.
Image via Disney
Were certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and were working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, theyll both come together and well bring you another National Treasure, but theyre both very active .The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. Its the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.
As for director Jon Turtletaubs National Treasure 3, which attached Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner back in January, that film is still in the scripting process. According to Bruckheimer, the Disney+ series is actually further along in development.
Image via Disney
The film version is being written right now. The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes.
The National Treasure movies, both directed by Turtletaub, follow historian and occasional heist mastermind Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) as he hunts for treasures hidden in Americas oldest nooks and crannies. The big question for Disney+ is what National Treasure even looks like without Cage at the forefront. The thing that sets the two National Treasure films apart from your average adventure flick is the way they arent afraid to get unapologetically goofy, and Cage doing his unlikely action hero thing is the secret sauce that makes it work. If the Disney+ series is aiming for a younger cast, I kindve love the idea of having Cageat least in the pilot episodeplaying a mentor role of some kind.
Check out exactly what Bruckheimer had to say in the video above. For more on National Treasure, here is our deep-dive look-back on the first film on its 15th anniversary.
Image via Disney
Were certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and were working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, theyll both come together and well bring you another National Treasure, but theyre both very active .The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. Its the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.
As for director Jon Turtletaubs National Treasure 3, which attached Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner back in January, that film is still in the scripting process. According to Bruckheimer, the Disney+ series is actually further along in development.
Image via Disney
The film version is being written right now. The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes.
The National Treasure movies, both directed by Turtletaub, follow historian and occasional heist mastermind Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) as he hunts for treasures hidden in Americas oldest nooks and crannies. The big question for Disney+ is what National Treasure even looks like without Cage at the forefront. The thing that sets the two National Treasure films apart from your average adventure flick is the way they arent afraid to get unapologetically goofy, and Cage doing his unlikely action hero thing is the secret sauce that makes it work. If the Disney+ series is aiming for a younger cast, I kindve love the idea of having Cageat least in the pilot episodeplaying a mentor role of some kind.
Check out exactly what Bruckheimer had to say in the video above. For more on National Treasure, here is our deep-dive look-back on the first film on its 15th anniversary.
#3
Re: National Treasure TV series in the works at Disney +
I like this franchise, so I look forward to what they can come up with.
My quarantine show that Ive only recently discovered and now binging is Expedition Unknown with Josh Gates. Lots of treasure hunting and archeology on that show, so I clearly have an appetite for this type of subject matter.
My quarantine show that Ive only recently discovered and now binging is Expedition Unknown with Josh Gates. Lots of treasure hunting and archeology on that show, so I clearly have an appetite for this type of subject matter.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off