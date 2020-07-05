DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

National Treasure TV series in the works at Disney +

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

National Treasure TV series in the works at Disney +

   
Old 05-07-20, 02:17 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,567
Received 133 Likes on 110 Posts
National Treasure TV series in the works at Disney +
https://collider.com/national-treasu...source=twitter

Collider got Jerry Bruckheimer to open up his book of secrets and give a new update on the National Treasure franchise, which we learned not only includes National Treasure 3, but a Disney+ TV series now in development. During a recent interview with the mega-producer for his new Starz series Hightown, our own Steve Weintraub got the details on the series, which will feature a new, younger cast.
Image via Disney

Were certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and were working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, theyll both come together and well bring you another National Treasure, but theyre both very active.The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. Its the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.
As for director Jon Turtletaubs National Treasure 3, which attached Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner back in January, that film is still in the scripting process. According to Bruckheimer, the Disney+ series is actually further along in development.
Image via Disney

The film version is being written right now. The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes.
The National Treasure movies, both directed by Turtletaub, follow historian and occasional heist mastermind Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) as he hunts for treasures hidden in Americas oldest nooks and crannies. The big question for Disney+ is what National Treasure even looks like without Cage at the forefront. The thing that sets the two National Treasure films apart from your average adventure flick is the way they arent afraid to get unapologetically goofy, and Cage doing his unlikely action hero thing is the secret sauce that makes it work. If the Disney+ series is aiming for a younger cast, I kindve love the idea of having Cageat least in the pilot episodeplaying a mentor role of some kind.

Check out exactly what Bruckheimer had to say in the video above. For more on National Treasure, here is our deep-dive look-back on the first film on its 15th anniversary.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-20, 02:23 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,259
Received 39 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: National Treasure TV series in the works at Disney +
I would watch this but also want another movie.
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-20, 02:32 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,281
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: National Treasure TV series in the works at Disney +
I like this franchise, so I look forward to what they can come up with.

My quarantine show that Ive only recently discovered and now binging is Expedition Unknown with Josh Gates. Lots of treasure hunting and archeology on that show, so I clearly have an appetite for this type of subject matter.
MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-20, 02:54 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 2,068
Received 16 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: National Treasure TV series in the works at Disney +
Heh.

Hopefully it will be done better than Relic Hunter.
morriscroy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.