Solar Opposites (Hulu) - 05/08/20
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Solar Opposites (Hulu) - 05/08/20
I thought there was a thread on this but I guess not. Created by Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty. Looks fun.
Here is a pretty positive review: https://tv.avclub.com/solar-opposite...and-1843187132
Here is a pretty positive review: https://tv.avclub.com/solar-opposite...and-1843187132
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off