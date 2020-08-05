DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Solar Opposites (Hulu) - 05/08/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Solar Opposites (Hulu) - 05/08/20

   
Old 05-04-20, 03:52 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,252
Received 38 Likes on 24 Posts
Solar Opposites (Hulu) - 05/08/20
I thought there was a thread on this but I guess not. Created by Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty. Looks fun.


Here is a pretty positive review: https://tv.avclub.com/solar-opposite...and-1843187132
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Coronavirus news -- TV edition

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.