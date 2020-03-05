Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO documentary) -- premieres 5/5/20
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO documentary) -- premieres 5/5/20
The greatest roles of her life were behind the scenes.
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind is an intimate portrait of actor Natalie Woods life and career, told through the eyes of her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner and others who knew her best. The film celebrates the woman behind the iconic imagery and explores the compelling details of Woods personal life and illustrious career that are often overshadowed by her tragic death. The documentary premieres May 5th at 9pm on HBO.
