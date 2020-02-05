DVD Talk Forum

Billions (Showtime) -- Season 5 Thread -- premieres 5/3/20






In season five of BILLIONS, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) poses a true threat to Axes dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. This season, the struggle for power becomes a struggle for survival, and all characters must adapt or risk extinction. Season 5 premieres on Sunday, May 3 at 9/8c.
Due to production shutdowns from COVID19, the season will be split it up. The first seven episodes will air without interruption, and the remaining five will air later this year.


