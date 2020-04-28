DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Normal People (Hulu) -- premieres 4/29/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Normal People (Hulu) -- premieres 4/29/20

   
Old 04-28-20, 07:17 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,930
Received 257 Likes on 184 Posts
Normal People (Hulu) -- premieres 4/29/20




Its Not Like This With Other People. Normal People, a Hulu Original series, premieres all episodes April 29.

ABOUT NORMAL PEOPLE:

Based on Sally Rooneys best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be. It follows Marianne and Connell over several years, as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, both testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves.

Normal People is produced by Element Pictures and will be available on Hulu in the United States and on BBC Three in the United Kingdom.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne
· Paul Mescal as Connell

CREW INFORMATION:
· Alice Birch as WRTR
· Andrew Lowe as EP
· Anna Ferguson as EP
· Ed Guiney as EP
· Emma Norton as EP
· Hettie McDonald as DIR
· Lenny Abrahamson as DIR/EP
· Mark O'Rowe as WRTR
· Sally Rooney as BOOK/CRTR/EP
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Bad Education (2020, HBO) -- S: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano -- Premieres 4/25/20

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.