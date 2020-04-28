Normal People (Hulu) -- premieres 4/29/20

Quote:

Its Not Like This With Other People. Normal People, a Hulu Original series, premieres all episodes April 29.



ABOUT NORMAL PEOPLE:



Based on Sally Rooneys best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be. It follows Marianne and Connell over several years, as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, both testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves.



Normal People is produced by Element Pictures and will be available on Hulu in the United States and on BBC Three in the United Kingdom.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne

· Paul Mescal as Connell



CREW INFORMATION:

· Alice Birch as WRTR

· Andrew Lowe as EP

· Anna Ferguson as EP

· Ed Guiney as EP

· Emma Norton as EP

· Hettie McDonald as DIR

· Lenny Abrahamson as DIR/EP

· Mark O'Rowe as WRTR

· Sally Rooney as BOOK/CRTR/EP