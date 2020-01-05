DVD Talk Forum

Prop Culture (Disney+) -- premieres 5/1/20

TV Talk

Prop Culture (Disney+) -- premieres 5/1/20

   
04-24-20, 01:17 PM
dex14
Join Date: Jul 2008
Prop Culture (Disney+) -- premieres 5/1/20




Discover the beloved artifacts behind some of your favorite Disney films in Prop Culture, an Original Series. All episodes streaming May 1 on Disney Plus.
04-24-20, 01:28 PM
DJariya
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Re: Prop Culture (Disney+) -- premieres 5/1/20
Sounds cool. I'll check it out. I like these types of documentaries. Also looking forward to the Mandalorian documentary series on the 4th.
