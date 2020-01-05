Prop Culture (Disney+) -- premieres 5/1/20
#1
Discover the beloved artifacts behind some of your favorite Disney films in Prop Culture, an Original Series. All episodes streaming May 1 on Disney Plus.
#2
Re: Prop Culture (Disney+) -- premieres 5/1/20
Sounds cool. I'll check it out. I like these types of documentaries. Also looking forward to the Mandalorian documentary series on the 4th.
