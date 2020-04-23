Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Netflix anime series) -- premieres 4/23/20
“Ghost in the Shell”, a landmark in near-future science fiction, brings together Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki as they present their vision of the year 2045 in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.
Led by full-body cyborg Motoko Kusanagi, Public Security Section 9 once again gets ready to face off against cybercrime.
In the year 2045, the world has entered a systematic “Sustainable War.”
Hired as a mercenary unit, the former members of Japan’s elite Section 9 are faced with the sudden appearance of “Post-Human,” a being with tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities.
Netflix Original Anime Series “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045”
Streaming worldwide April 23, 2020, Only on Netflix.
