DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Netflix anime series) -- premieres 4/23/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Netflix anime series) -- premieres 4/23/20

   
Old 04-23-20, 06:43 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,862
Received 248 Likes on 177 Posts
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Netflix anime series) -- premieres 4/23/20




“Ghost in the Shell”, a landmark in near-future science fiction, brings together Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki as they present their vision of the year 2045 in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.
Led by full-body cyborg Motoko Kusanagi, Public Security Section 9 once again gets ready to face off against cybercrime.

In the year 2045, the world has entered a systematic “Sustainable War.”
Hired as a mercenary unit, the former members of Japan’s elite Section 9 are faced with the sudden appearance of “Post-Human,” a being with tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities.

Netflix Original Anime Series “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045”
Streaming worldwide April 23, 2020, Only on Netflix.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Lego Masters

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.