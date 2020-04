Love Life (HBO Max) -- S: Anna Kendrick -- From EP Paul Feig -- Premieres 5/27/20

Quote:

Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar(R) nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. This fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series is from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series will follow a different protagonist's quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships. Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor) stars in the first season along with ZoŽ Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type), Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked), and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Another Year).PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION: Anna Kendrick as Darby Peter Vack as Jim Sasha Compere as Mallory Scoot McNairy as Bradley Zoe Chao as SaraCREW INFORMATION: Anna Kendrick as EP Bridget Bedard as EP Dan Magnante as EP Paul Feig as EP Sam Boyd as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)