Leverage reboot picked by IMDB TV -- Now starring Noah Wyle
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,337
Received 108 Likes on 88 Posts
Leverage reboot picked by IMDB TV -- Now starring Noah Wyle
https://deadline.com/2020/04/leverag...os-1202912578/
EXCLUSIVE: Dean Devlin, John Rogers and Chris Downeys cult 2008 crime drama series Leverage is coming back with a new lead. IMDb TV, Amazons free, ad-supported streaming service, has ordered a Leverage reimagening, headlined by Noah Wyle in a reunion with Rogers and Devlin after their collaboration on The Librarian/The Librarians franchise. It marks the first major original series for IMDb TV, whose content team recently moved under the Amazon Studios umbrella.
The reimagining will include new characters, including one played by five-time Emmy nominee Wyle, who also will direct two of the 13 episodes. He will be joined by original cast members Beth Riesgraf, reprising her character as Parker; Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux; and Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer who will all be series regulars as well as Aldis Hodge, who will return as Alec Hardison in a recurring role, subject to availability from his Showtime series City on a Hill, whose Season 2 will likely be filming at the same time as Leverage.
EXCLUSIVE: Dean Devlin, John Rogers and Chris Downeys cult 2008 crime drama series Leverage is coming back with a new lead. IMDb TV, Amazons free, ad-supported streaming service, has ordered a Leverage reimagening, headlined by Noah Wyle in a reunion with Rogers and Devlin after their collaboration on The Librarian/The Librarians franchise. It marks the first major original series for IMDb TV, whose content team recently moved under the Amazon Studios umbrella.
The reimagining will include new characters, including one played by five-time Emmy nominee Wyle, who also will direct two of the 13 episodes. He will be joined by original cast members Beth Riesgraf, reprising her character as Parker; Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux; and Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer who will all be series regulars as well as Aldis Hodge, who will return as Alec Hardison in a recurring role, subject to availability from his Showtime series City on a Hill, whose Season 2 will likely be filming at the same time as Leverage.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off