DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Leverage reboot picked by IMDB TV -- Now starring Noah Wyle

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Leverage reboot picked by IMDB TV -- Now starring Noah Wyle

   
Old 04-22-20, 06:50 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,337
Received 108 Likes on 88 Posts
Leverage reboot picked by IMDB TV -- Now starring Noah Wyle
https://deadline.com/2020/04/leverag...os-1202912578/


EXCLUSIVE: Dean Devlin, John Rogers and Chris Downeys cult 2008 crime drama series Leverage is coming back with a new lead. IMDb TV, Amazons free, ad-supported streaming service, has ordered a Leverage reimagening, headlined by Noah Wyle in a reunion with Rogers and Devlin after their collaboration on The Librarian/The Librarians franchise. It marks the first major original series for IMDb TV, whose content team recently moved under the Amazon Studios umbrella.

The reimagining will include new characters, including one played by five-time Emmy nominee Wyle, who also will direct two of the 13 episodes. He will be joined by original cast members Beth Riesgraf, reprising her character as Parker; Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux; and Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer who will all be series regulars  as well as Aldis Hodge, who will return as Alec Hardison in a recurring role, subject to availability from his Showtime series City on a Hill, whose Season 2 will likely be filming at the same time as Leverage.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Love Life (HBO Max) -- S: Anna Kendrick -- From EP Paul Feig -- Premieres 5/27/20

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.