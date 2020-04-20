Tom Lester, Eb of Green Acres, dead at 81

From nypost.com:Tom Lester, a devoted evangelist who starred as friendly farmhand Eb Dawson on the 60s series Green Acres, has died. He was 81.He died of complications from Parkinsons disease in the Nashville home of his fiancée and long-term caregiver Jackie Peters on Monday, Mississippis Laurel Leader-Call reported. His brother Michael Lester did not immediately respond to Fox News request for comment.Tom Lester was a great friend of mine, the stars pal, fellow actor Gary Moore, told Fox News. We met over 20 years ago and stayed friends all these years. I started taking Tom to autograph shows because so many fans wanted to meet him. Ive stayed at his house on his farm which he called, Green Acres. Hes been to my house and signed pictures of Arnold the Pig for my four boys.He would often call me every week and he would pray with me, Moore continued. We laughed all the time. I saw Tom last month in Nashville, and I got to hear him say Golly one more time then I prayed with him. He met Jesus in Heaven today and looked around and I know he said, Golly, this is even better than you told me!'The Mississippi native who was raised on his grandfathers farm had big dreams of becoming an actor in Hollywood. However, he told Faith Forward few people from his rural community believed he would find success.I told them I was going out to Hollywood to become an actor and they all said, Youre crazy, Lester recalled. Youll never be able to do that. Youre too tall, too skinny, too ugly. Youve got a Southern accent and youll never make it in the motion picture business. You dont look like Rock Hudson.According to the actor, Lester was so discouraged that he put his acting dreams on hold and instead, studied chemistry and biology at the University of Mississippi to become a doctor. However, one star inspired Lester not to give up.I might not make it, but at least Im going to try, Lester said. And I wouldve rather gone out there and tried and failed than to never have gone out there at all. And I read an article once where they asked Don Knotts who was Barney Fife on The Andy Griffith Show, How in the world did you ever get into movies? Because he didnt look anything at all like Rock Hudson. And he said, I figure everybody in Hollywood was good-looking and had a good physique. I figure they needed somebody a little different. And he was.Lester said he went to Hollywood with no real plan.I didnt figure there were a lot of folks like me in Hollywood, so the way I went, no job, no place to stay, didnt know anything about the motion picture business, he explained.But unlike most actors, Lester didnt immediately seek an agent or sought out casting calls. Instead, he went to church where he found a job to support himself. Along the way, he met a wonderful drama coach, named Lurene Tuttle, also known as the First Lady of Radio.Tuttle helped Lester get cast in plays that put him onstage with Linda Kaye, the daughter of Paul Henning, creator of Petticoat Junction, MeTV reported. Henning reportedly attended three plays that starred Kaye and Lester. The two men developed a friendship.He was an executive producer of Green Acres at that time and was the most powerful comedy producer in the world, Lester said. So hed come to see Linda Kaye and he liked me, got to know my little idiosyncrasies and all these things about me, because wed have little parties over at his house and drink Cokes and eat hot dogs and have a good time.[Henning] said, Tom, I like your accent, Lester continued. Now see, all my friends in Mississippi said, Youll never make it because youve got a Southern accent. And here was the most powerful comedy producer and writer in the world saying, I like your accent. And he said, Maybe someday I could put you on The Beverly Hillbillies, how would you like that? And I said, Oh, Mr. Henning that would be wonderful.But the opportunities didnt come so quickly and the plays stopped. In fact, Lester was making plans to go home when he received a phone call that forever changed his life.Three weeks went by and Mrs. Henning called me on the phone and said, Tom, we tried to reach you last night, he said. Mr. Henning wants you to get over to the studio as fast as you can and read for the part of Eb on Green Acres.According to Hollywood legend, Lester beat out 400 other actors for the role because he knew how to milk a cow.Green Acres, which premiered in 1965, tells the tale of a New York City attorney who attempts to live the life of a genteel farmer alongside his wife in Hooterville. The series, which aired until 1971 also starred Eddie Albert, Eva Gabor and Pat Buttram, among others.MeTV noted Dawson wasnt intended to play a major part in the show. However, Lesters performances in early episodes were so popular among audiences that he quickly became a regular.Lester also appeared in hit shows, including The Beverly Hillbillies, Petticoat Junction, Love, American Style, and Little House on the Prairie, just to name a few.Following the death of Mary Grace Canfield in 2014, Lester became the last surviving regular cast member of Green Acres. His last credited role is 2014s Campin Buddies with Don Most and Victoria Jackson.Lester, who became a born-again Christian in 1948, dedicated his life before and after Green Acres sharing his Christian faith to others. Laurel Leader Call reported he spent many years on his farm in Jasper County and was the recipient of Mississippis Wildlife Farmer of the Year award in 1997.He is survived by his brother, one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew.Fox News Caleb Parke contributed to this report.