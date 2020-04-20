Hollywood (Netflix) -- limited series -- C: Ryan Murphy -- premieres 5/1/20

Quote:

What if you could rewrite the story? Official Trailer for HOLLYWOOD, a new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, coming to Netflix on May 1.



HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Darren Criss

· David Corenswet

· Dylan McDermott as Ernie

· Holland Taylor

· Jake Picking as Rock Hudson

· Jeremy Pope

· Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson

· Joe Mantello as Dick

· Katie McGuinness as Vivian Leigh

· Laura Harrier as Camille

· Maude Apatow as Henrietta

· Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong

· Mira Sorvino as Jeanne Crandall

· Patti LuPone

· Rob Reiner as Ace Amberg

· Samara Weaving as Claire



CREW INFORMATION:

· Ian Brennan as CRTR/EP

· Janet Mock as EP

· Ryan Murphy as CRTR/EP

