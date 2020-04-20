DVD Talk Forum

Hollywood (Netflix) -- limited series -- C: Ryan Murphy -- premieres 5/1/20

Hollywood (Netflix) -- limited series -- C: Ryan Murphy -- premieres 5/1/20




What if you could rewrite the story? Official Trailer for HOLLYWOOD, a new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, coming to Netflix on May 1.

HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Darren Criss
· David Corenswet
· Dylan McDermott as Ernie
· Holland Taylor
· Jake Picking as Rock Hudson
· Jeremy Pope
· Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson
· Joe Mantello as Dick
· Katie McGuinness as Vivian Leigh
· Laura Harrier as Camille
· Maude Apatow as Henrietta
· Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong
· Mira Sorvino as Jeanne Crandall
· Patti LuPone
· Rob Reiner as Ace Amberg
· Samara Weaving as Claire

CREW INFORMATION:
· Ian Brennan as CRTR/EP
· Janet Mock as EP
· Ryan Murphy as CRTR/EP
