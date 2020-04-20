Better Call Saul (S5E10) -- Season Finale -- "Something Unforgivable" -- 4/20/20

Quote: Something Unforgivable



Jimmy and Kim make a sideways move that takes a serious turn. Nacho gets closer to the cartel.

This will return for a 13 episode 6th and final season. It most likely will be a while before it comes back. Hopefully, they don't split that season up into two batches.