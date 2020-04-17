DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Upload (Amazon) -- S: Robbie Amell -- Sci-Fi comedy from the creator of The Office -- Premieres 5/1/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Upload (Amazon) -- S: Robbie Amell -- Sci-Fi comedy from the creator of The Office -- Premieres 5/1/20

   
Old 04-17-20, 11:15 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,239
Received 102 Likes on 84 Posts
Upload (Amazon) -- S: Robbie Amell -- Sci-Fi comedy from the creator of The Office -- Premieres 5/1/20




From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes Upload, a new sci-fi comedy. In the near future, people who are near death can be "uploaded" into virtual reality environments. Cash-strapped Nora works customer service for the luxurious "Lakeview" digital afterlife. When party-boy/coder Nathan's car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into Nora's VR world.



This premieres May 1st. It's a 10 episode season.

I had no idea this show existed until I happened to see the trailer on YouTube. It looks awesome.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Trackers (Cinemax) -- International action series -- Premieres 6/5/20

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.