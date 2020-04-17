Upload (Amazon) -- S: Robbie Amell -- Sci-Fi comedy from the creator of The Office -- Premieres 5/1/20
From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes Upload, a new sci-fi comedy. In the near future, people who are near death can be "uploaded" into virtual reality environments. Cash-strapped Nora works customer service for the luxurious "Lakeview" digital afterlife. When party-boy/coder Nathan's car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into Nora's VR world.
This premieres May 1st. It's a 10 episode season.
I had no idea this show existed until I happened to see the trailer on YouTube. It looks awesome.
