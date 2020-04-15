DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Sex Education or Euphoria

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Sex Education or Euphoria

   
Old 04-15-20, 07:45 AM
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Apr 2020
Posts: 37
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Sex Education or Euphoria
Both Series debuted in 2019 and both try to portray themes like coming of age in different ways. What TV Series do you prefer, which is better?

Please Vote on https://www.misterpoll.com/polls/632916

What are your opinions about the two Series?
Troyaferd is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-15-20, 07:51 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 34,238
Received 34 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: Sex Education or Euphoria
I won't go offsite to vote in some poll. Should've made one in the thread. I haven't seen Euphoria so I vote Sex Education.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-15-20, 08:00 AM
  #3  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Apr 2020
Posts: 37
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Sex Education or Euphoria
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
I won't go offsite to vote in some poll. Should've made one in the thread. I haven't seen Euphoria so I vote Sex Education.
The reason is that here you can ask only one question and I find it more interesting to ask some more different questions about both Series. :-)
Troyaferd is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-15-20, 09:07 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
spainlinx0's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: NJ
Posts: 15,442
Received 47 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Sex Education or Euphoria
They are both very different shows, and I enjoy both. It would be hard for me to pick one. I might give the slight edge to Euphoria, but it hasn't had a second season yet to disappoint.
spainlinx0 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.