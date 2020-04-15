Sex Education or Euphoria
#1
Sex Education or Euphoria
Both Series debuted in 2019 and both try to portray themes like coming of age in different ways. What TV Series do you prefer, which is better?
What are your opinions about the two Series?
What are your opinions about the two Series?
#3
Re: Sex Education or Euphoria
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Sex Education or Euphoria
They are both very different shows, and I enjoy both. It would be hard for me to pick one. I might give the slight edge to Euphoria, but it hasn't had a second season yet to disappoint.
