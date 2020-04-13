Re: What Procedurals mosts similar to Hawaii Five O?

Chicago PD is a very good cop procedural and has little bits of serialized episodes. However, they do occasional crossovers with Chicago Fire, so it may be hard to follow if you don't follow both shows. They have occasional 3-episode arcs with Fire and Med.



The main protagonist (Hank Voight) was actually introduced in a multi-episode arc on Chicago Fire. It's actually a very arc too. Then they greenlit the spinoff. I won't spoil it because there's a big twist with that arc.



They have a lot of action oriented episodes, so you'll never be bored watching it.



Fire is also an entertaining procedural. For your tastes, I wouldn't recommend Med. It's a medical drama with some soap opera elements.



It ended a few years ago, but I highly recommend Person of Interest. Great action show and later became heavily serialized. It lasted 5 seasons.



I also recommend The Blacklist and Southland. Southland was the shit. Lasted 5 years on NBC and TNT. A damn good LA cop show.



and you say you watched H50, have you never watched Magnum PI? It's in the same universe and from the same writers and producers. Not that much action, but still fun.



For something in streaming, Bosch on Amazon is a really solid Cop drama. Titus Welliver is excellent as the main character.



I could go on and on, but something like SVU and Criminal Minds has 21 and 15 seasons. Too many episodes to backtrack on.