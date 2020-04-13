DVD Talk Forum

What Procedurals mosts similar to Hawaii Five O?

What Procedurals mosts similar to Hawaii Five O?

   
04-13-20, 10:43 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 16,523
What Procedurals mosts similar to Hawaii Five O?
With Hawaii Five O ending and with COVID and end of season (i.e. not much new content), time to look for more shows to watch that i haven't seen before

I really like action oriented procedurals

Here is what i watch

Blue Bloods
Hawaii five O
the Shield
FBI
FBI Most wanted
The Rookie
Strike back
Numbers
SWAT

Here is what i have never watched

Chicago PD and other Chicago shows
Any Law and Order and Law and Order SVU
Any NCIS
Any CSI

Here is what i tried watching/once watched but dropped

The Wire
Bones
The mentalist


Any suggestions ?
04-13-20, 10:55 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,157
Re: What Procedurals mosts similar to Hawaii Five O?
Chicago PD is a very good cop procedural and has little bits of serialized episodes. However, they do occasional crossovers with Chicago Fire, so it may be hard to follow if you don't follow both shows. They have occasional 3-episode arcs with Fire and Med.

The main protagonist (Hank Voight) was actually introduced in a multi-episode arc on Chicago Fire. It's actually a very arc too. Then they greenlit the spinoff. I won't spoil it because there's a big twist with that arc.

They have a lot of action oriented episodes, so you'll never be bored watching it.

Fire is also an entertaining procedural. For your tastes, I wouldn't recommend Med. It's a medical drama with some soap opera elements.

It ended a few years ago, but I highly recommend Person of Interest. Great action show and later became heavily serialized. It lasted 5 seasons.

I also recommend The Blacklist and Southland. Southland was the shit. Lasted 5 years on NBC and TNT. A damn good LA cop show.

and you say you watched H50, have you never watched Magnum PI? It's in the same universe and from the same writers and producers. Not that much action, but still fun.

For something in streaming, Bosch on Amazon is a really solid Cop drama. Titus Welliver is excellent as the main character.

I could go on and on, but something like SVU and Criminal Minds has 21 and 15 seasons. Too many episodes to backtrack on.
04-13-20, 11:17 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 16,523
Re: What Procedurals mosts similar to Hawaii Five O?
Thanks mate, definitely some shows i will check out
04-13-20, 11:19 PM
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 2,015
Re: What Procedurals mosts similar to Hawaii Five O?
The original Hawaii Five-O.

It lasted 12 seasons with old 70s style "action".
