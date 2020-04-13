The Bachelor-"Listen to Your Heart" Music spinoff premieres 4/13/20
The Bachelor-"Listen to Your Heart" Music spinoff premieres 4/13/20
Well I wasn't planning on watching this show but since its probably the last Bachelor show we'll probably get until this fall or next year I'll give it a try. It's only 6 weeks so it might help some time go by faster with everyone being forced to stay home. They basically created a show for the people who are "there for the wrong reasons".
