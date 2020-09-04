Brews Brothers (Netflix) -- from the creator of The League -- premieres 4/10/20
#1
Brews Brothers (Netflix) -- from the creator of The League -- premieres 4/10/20
These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Alan Aisenberg as Wilhelm Rodman
· Carmen Flood as Sarah
· Marques Ray as Chuy
· Mike Castle as Adam Rodman
CREW INFORMATION:
· Greg Schaffer as CRTR/EP
· Jeff Schaffer as CRTR/EP
· Jonathan Stern as EP
· Keith Quinn as EP
