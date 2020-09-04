Brews Brothers (Netflix) -- from the creator of The League -- premieres 4/10/20

Quote:

These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Alan Aisenberg as Wilhelm Rodman

· Carmen Flood as Sarah

· Marques Ray as Chuy

· Mike Castle as Adam Rodman



CREW INFORMATION:

· Greg Schaffer as CRTR/EP

· Jeff Schaffer as CRTR/EP

· Jonathan Stern as EP

· Keith Quinn as EP