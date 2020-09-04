DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Brews Brothers (Netflix) -- from the creator of The League -- premieres 4/10/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Brews Brothers (Netflix) -- from the creator of The League -- premieres 4/10/20

   
Old 04-09-20, 07:01 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,641
Received 214 Likes on 154 Posts
Brews Brothers (Netflix) -- from the creator of The League -- premieres 4/10/20




These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Alan Aisenberg as Wilhelm Rodman
· Carmen Flood as Sarah
· Marques Ray as Chuy
· Mike Castle as Adam Rodman

CREW INFORMATION:
· Greg Schaffer as CRTR/EP
· Jeff Schaffer as CRTR/EP
· Jonathan Stern as EP
· Keith Quinn as EP
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Mrs. America (HULU) - S: Cate Blanchett, Byrne, Banks, Paulson (Premieres 4/15/20)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.