The Big Show Show (Netflix) -- premieres 4/6/20

The Big Show Show (Netflix) -- premieres 4/6/20

   
The Big Show Show (Netflix) -- premieres 4/6/20




When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Allison Munn
· Jaleel White as Terry
· Juliet Donenfeld
· Lily Brooks O'Briant
· Paul "The Big Show" Wight
· Reylynn Caster

CREW INFORMATION:
· Jason Berger as CRTR/EP
· Josh Bycel as CRTR/EP
· Phill Lewis as DIR (Pilot)
· Richard Lowell as EP
· Susan Levison as EP
