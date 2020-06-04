The Big Show Show (Netflix) -- premieres 4/6/20

Quote:

When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Allison Munn

· Jaleel White as Terry

· Juliet Donenfeld

· Lily Brooks O'Briant

· Paul "The Big Show" Wight

· Reylynn Caster



CREW INFORMATION:

· Jason Berger as CRTR/EP

· Josh Bycel as CRTR/EP

· Phill Lewis as DIR (Pilot)

· Richard Lowell as EP

· Susan Levison as EP