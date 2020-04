The Big Show Show (Netflix) -- premieres 4/6/20

Quote:

When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Allison Munn

Jaleel White as Terry

Juliet Donenfeld

Lily Brooks O'Briant

Paul "The Big Show" Wight

Reylynn Caster



CREW INFORMATION:

Jason Berger as CRTR/EP

Josh Bycel as CRTR/EP

Phill Lewis as DIR (Pilot)

Richard Lowell as EP

Susan Levison as EP