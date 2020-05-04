Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO docuseries) -- premieres 4/5/20

Quote:

ATLANTA'S MISSING AND MURDERED: THE LOST CHILDREN, debuting SUNDAY, APRIL 5 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT), is a five-part documentary series offering an unprecedented look at the abduction and murder of at least 30 African American children and young adults in Atlanta between 1979 and 1981. Forty years later, with the official re-opening of the case by Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the series tells the inside story of this shocking tragedy, shedding new light on the horrific killings through interviews with those closest to the children and the investigation, as well as exclusive archival material. The series tracks the story from the initial disappearance and discovery of two murdered teenage boys to the fear that progressively gripped the city, ultimately building to the indictment and prosecution of 23-year-old Wayne Williams, revealing the rush to officially shut down the case and the continuing deluge of questions that remain unanswered. The series will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and partners' streaming platforms.



CREW INFORMATION:

· Jeff Dupre as DIR/PROD

· John Legend as EP

· Joshua Bennett as DIR/PROD

· Maro Chermayeff as DIR/PROD

· Mike Jackson as EP

· Sam Pollard as DIR/PROD

· Ty Stiklorius as EP