Run (HBO) - S: Domhnall Gleeson, Merrit Wever, EP: Waller-Bridge, Jones - premieres 4/12/20

Written and produced by Vicky Jones, HBO's new half-hour comedy series RUN, debuting SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years earlier. The series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms. Starring Emmy(R) winner Merritt Wever ("Godless," "Nurse Jackie") and Domhnall Gleeson ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "Ex Machina"), RUN is a romantic comedic thriller about a woman, Ruby Richardson (Wever) who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word "RUN" and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Domhnall Gleeson as Billy Johnson

· Merritt Wever as Ruby Dixie

· Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Flick

· Tamara Podemski as Babe



CREW INFORMATION:

· Emily Leo as EP

· Kate Dennis as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Phoebe Waller-Bridge as EP

· Vicky Jones as CRTR/EP