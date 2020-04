Home Before Dark (Apple TV+) -- S: Brooklynn Prince -- premieres 4/3/20

Quote:

A mystery inspired by the reporting of a real nine-year-old journalist. When a young girl and her family move back to the small town her father left behind, her pursuit of the truth leads to the unearthing of a long-buried cold case.



The series is created and executive produced by Jon M. Chu and showrunners Dana Fox & Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend & Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Steve Golin for Anonymous Content, Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Abby Miller as Bridget Jensen

Aziza Scott as Mackenzie "Trip" Johnson

Brooklynn Prince as Hilde

Deric McCabe as Spoon

Jibrail Nantambu as Donny

Jim Sturgess as Matt

Joelle Carter as Kim Collins

Kylie Rogers as Izzy Lisko

Louis Herthum as Frank Briggs, Sr.

Michael Weston as Frank Briggs, Jr.



CREW INFORMATION:

Dana Fox as CRTR/EP

Dara Resnik as CRTR/EP

Garrett Lerner as EP

Jon M. Chu as EP/DIR (Pilot)

Joy Gorman Wettels as EP

Rosemary Rodriguez as EP

Russel Friend as EP