Home Before Dark (Apple TV+) -- S: Brooklynn Prince -- premieres 4/3/20
Watch Home Before Dark on April 3 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.
A mystery inspired by the reporting of a real nine-year-old journalist. When a young girl and her family move back to the small town her father left behind, her pursuit of the truth leads to the unearthing of a long-buried cold case.
The series is created and executive produced by Jon M. Chu and showrunners Dana Fox & Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend & Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Steve Golin for Anonymous Content, Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Abby Miller as Bridget Jensen
· Aziza Scott as Mackenzie "Trip" Johnson
· Brooklynn Prince as Hilde
· Deric McCabe as Spoon
· Jibrail Nantambu as Donny
· Jim Sturgess as Matt
· Joelle Carter as Kim Collins
· Kylie Rogers as Izzy Lisko
· Louis Herthum as Frank Briggs, Sr.
· Michael Weston as Frank Briggs, Jr.
CREW INFORMATION:
· Dana Fox as CRTR/EP
· Dara Resnik as CRTR/EP
· Garrett Lerner as EP
· Jon M. Chu as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Joy Gorman Wettels as EP
· Rosemary Rodriguez as EP
· Russel Friend as EP
