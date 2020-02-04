Home Before Dark (Apple TV+) -- S: Brooklynn Prince -- premieres 4/3/20

Quote:

Watch Home Before Dark on April 3 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.



A mystery inspired by the reporting of a real nine-year-old journalist. When a young girl and her family move back to the small town her father left behind, her pursuit of the truth leads to the unearthing of a long-buried cold case.



The series is created and executive produced by Jon M. Chu and showrunners Dana Fox & Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend & Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Steve Golin for Anonymous Content, Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Abby Miller as Bridget Jensen

· Aziza Scott as Mackenzie "Trip" Johnson

· Brooklynn Prince as Hilde

· Deric McCabe as Spoon

· Jibrail Nantambu as Donny

· Jim Sturgess as Matt

· Joelle Carter as Kim Collins

· Kylie Rogers as Izzy Lisko

· Louis Herthum as Frank Briggs, Sr.

· Michael Weston as Frank Briggs, Jr.



CREW INFORMATION:

· Dana Fox as CRTR/EP

· Dara Resnik as CRTR/EP

· Garrett Lerner as EP

· Jon M. Chu as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Joy Gorman Wettels as EP

· Rosemary Rodriguez as EP

· Russel Friend as EP