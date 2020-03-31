Untitled Law and Order: SVU spinoff starring Chris Meloni as Elliot Stabler picked up by NBC
Untitled Law and Order: SVU spinoff starring Chris Meloni as Elliot Stabler picked up by NBC
https://deadline.com/2020/03/christo...vu-1202896323/
EXCLUSIVE: A beloved TV character is coming back. NBC has given a 13-episode series order to a new Dick Wolf crime drama series starring Christopher Meloni reprising his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler. The drama, which marks the actors return to Wolf World, revolves around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler (Meloni). It is the first show to come out of the massive new five-year, nine-figure, multi-platform deal Wolf signed with Universal Television last month, which includes multiple series commitments. The new series is executive produced by Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski for Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. I hear former Chicago P.D showrunner Matt Olmstead is being eyed as writer-showrunner.
Like Law & Order: SVU, headlined by Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, the new drama is set in New York, allowing for potential seamless crossovers with SVU, also set at an NYPD unit, and for Benson-Stabler reunions.
With their undeniable on-screen chemistry and great rapport on and off the set, Hargitay and Meloni were one of televisions most popular duos for over a decade.
Meloni was the male lead opposite Hargitay for SVUs first 12 seasons, with their characters partners and best friends. Stabler is an Irish American who, during the time he was featured on SVU, was married (his wife Kathy was played by Isabel Gillies) with five children. The role earned Meloni a lead actor in a drama series Emmy nomination in 2006.
Following Melonis exit after Season 12, his character was written off, with Stabler abruptly retiring from the police force.
Since departing SVU in 2011, Meloni headlined the Syfy series Happy! and Fox comedy series Surviving Jack, starred on the praised WGA America series Underground, and did memorable arcs on True Blood and The Handmaids Tale.
During his almost nine years away from SVU, Meloni remained close with Hargitay and the Wolf family. In January, the former co-stars appeared together, alongside Wolf, in The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU TV special on NBC. It was around that time I first heard chatter of a potential new Wolf series with Meloni.
Meloni is repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.
Re: Untitled Law and Order: SVU spinoff starring Chris Meloni as Elliot Stabler picked up by NBC
Now that the Law & Order franchise is only left with Special Victims Unit its not the worst idea for Stabler to get a new show. His departure is about the time I stopped watching SVU, and truthfully he hasnt had a spectacular career since leaving like he probably thought he would.
Let him do a new show for a while with a character thats well liked. Probably will run for a while as long as he wants to play the part.
Re: Untitled Law and Order: SVU spinoff starring Chris Meloni as Elliot Stabler picked up by NBC
Well, his career failed after he left so..yeah, makes sense.
Its akin to Heigl going back to Greys.
