Better Call Saul (S5E07) -- "JMM" -- 3/30/20
#1
Better Call Saul (S5E07) -- "JMM" -- 3/30/20
Better Call Saul
AMC - Mon, 3/30, 9:00 PM 1 hr 8 min
"JMM"
Season 5 / Episode 7
Kim and Jimmy turn to Huell for help with a legal firewall; Jimmy is compromised as Kim struggles to work things out with her clients; despite the issues he faces, Gus navigates his way to build an empire; Mike tries to do damage control.
AMC - Mon, 3/30, 9:00 PM 1 hr 8 min
"JMM"
Season 5 / Episode 7
Kim and Jimmy turn to Huell for help with a legal firewall; Jimmy is compromised as Kim struggles to work things out with her clients; despite the issues he faces, Gus navigates his way to build an empire; Mike tries to do damage control.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off