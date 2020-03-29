Almost Paradise (WGN America) -- S: Christian Kane -- EP & Co-created by Dean Devlin
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Almost Paradise (WGN America) -- S: Christian Kane -- EP & Co-created by Dean Devlin
Alex Walker, a former US DEA agent who was forced into early retirement. Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, the combination of his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension has sent him as far from the madness as he can go… a small tropical island in the Philippine Archipelago. He now runs the gift shop at the island’s luxury resort hotel, gets his disability payments at the nearby US Air Force base, and generally manages his transition from Jason Bourne to Jimmy Buffett. BUT, the island’s luxury resorts attract rich, powerful, and sometimes criminal elite from around the world, often on a collision course with Alex. Despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, he’s pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police department or running into people from his old life. And the problem is: he likes it.
This premieres tomorrow on WGN America. This is not a foreign acquisition like most of WGN America's shows. This was independently produced by Dean Devlin's production company and filmed on location in the Philippines.
10 episode season
Looks fun like one of those 1990s action TV shows. I know this network doesn't get watched by many here, so it's probably not going to draw much viewers in this forum, but thought I would bring it up.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off