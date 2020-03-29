Notable Spring/Summer 2020 Premiere Dates (Subject to Change)

Quote:

The coronavirus pandemic of spring 2020 has had a dramatic impact on the film and TV industry, causing productions to halt and premiere dates to shift. While many shows, like the HBO miniseries

, have moved to later this year, AMC and BBC America’s

has moved up its third season premiere from its original April 26 debut. The next installment of the series, which finds

’s titular Eve as an ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight and Emmy winner

’s Villanelle an assassin without a job, will now premiere at 9 p.m. on April 12. AMC’s new series

, which was originally scheduled to premiere that date and has since

to later this year.



Another show moving is the fourth installment of the FX series

. This version, which is (quite uniquely) set in 1950s Kansas City and stars

, was originally scheduled to premiere on April 19. With its production now on hiatus due to the health crisis, it will now air at a to-be-determined date later in the calendar year.