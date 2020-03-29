Notable Spring/Summer 2020 Premiere Dates (Subject to Change)
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Notable Spring/Summer 2020 Premiere Dates (Subject to Change)
Courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes as of 3/26/20Tuesday, Apr. 1
https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com...re-dates-2020/
Also please note:
The coronavirus pandemic of spring 2020 has had a dramatic impact on the film and TV industry, causing productions to halt and premiere dates to shift. While many shows, like the HBO miniseries The Undoing, have moved to later this year, AMC and BBC America’s Killing Eve has moved up its third season premiere from its original April 26 debut. The next installment of the series, which finds Sandra Oh’s titular Eve as an ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight and Emmy winner Jodie Comer’s Villanelle an assassin without a job, will now premiere at 9 p.m. on April 12. AMC’s new series The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, which was originally scheduled to premiere that date and has since been moved to later this year.
Another show moving is the fourth installment of the FX series Fargo. This version, which is (quite uniquely) set in 1950s Kansas City and stars Chris Rock, was originally scheduled to premiere on April 19. With its production now on hiatus due to the health crisis, it will now air at a to-be-determined date later in the calendar year.
Lots of summer shows are in limbo because they have all shut down production as noted above. And some shows have not had a release date yet. So please don't ask me where is the Amazing Race? Or where is Big Brother? There's a lot of missing shows that would air in the summer. So please don't complain the schedule sucks and there's nothing remotely interesting at all. This is all subject to change due to the current world situation. If you don't know or have no idea what a certain show listed is, just google it or look up a trailer on YouTube. or look up a description here:
http://www.thefutoncritic.com/
Quibi is launching on April 6th, hence you see a lot of their content listed. Remember they are all short form shows no longer than 10 minutes per episode.
APRIL
The coronavirus pandemic of spring 2020 has had a dramatic impact on the film and TV industry, causing productions to halt and premiere dates to shift. While many shows, like the HBO miniseries The Undoing, have moved to later this year, AMC and BBC America’s Killing Eve has moved up its third season premiere from its original April 26 debut. The next installment of the series, which finds Sandra Oh’s titular Eve as an ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight and Emmy winner Jodie Comer’s Villanelle an assassin without a job, will now premiere at 9 p.m. on April 12. AMC’s new series The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, which was originally scheduled to premiere that date and has since been moved to later this year.
Another show moving is the fourth installment of the FX series Fargo. This version, which is (quite uniquely) set in 1950s Kansas City and stars Chris Rock, was originally scheduled to premiere on April 19. With its production now on hiatus due to the health crisis, it will now air at a to-be-determined date later in the calendar year.
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (2020) Netflix
Nailed It!: Season 4 (2020) Netflix
The Mallorca Files: Season 1 (2019) BritBox
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet, Netflix
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, Netflix
How to Fix a Drug Scandal, Netflix
Police WoMan, Zune
The Challenge: Total Madness, 8 p.m., MTV
Dung Dynasty, 8 p.m., Smithsonian
Bering Sea Gold: Season 12, 9 p.m., Discovery
NOVA: Cuba’s Cancer Hope, 9 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, Apr. 2
Man With a Plan: Season 4 (2020) 8:30 p.m., CBS
Siren: Season 3 (2020) 9 p.m., Freeform
Broke: Season 1 (2019) 9:30 p.m., CBS
The Virtues: Series 1 (2019) 100% Topic
Cursed Films, Shudder
The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 12, 9 p.m., Bravo
Mysteries of the Deep: Season 1, 10 p.m., Science
Thursday, Apr. 3
Money Heist : Part 4 (2020) Netflix
Future Man: Season 3 (2020) Hulu
Tales From the Loop: Season 1 (2020) Amazon
Home Before Dark: Season 1 (2020) Apple TV+
Harley Quinn: Season 2 (2020) DC Universe
Disneynature: Dolphin Reef (2020) Disney+
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18 (2020) 10 p.m., HBO (returning after hiatus)
Disneynature: Elephant, Disney+
Coffee & Kareem, Netflix
La casa de papel: Part 4, Netflix
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy, Netflix
StarBeam, Netflix
Dishing with Julia Child, 10 p.m., PBS
Friday, Apr. 4
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 3 (2019) 7 p.m., Ovation
DuckTales: Season 3, Disney XD and DisneyNOW
You’re Bacon Me Crazy, 9 p.m., Hallmark
Sunday, Apr. 5
Great Performances at the Met: Akhnaten, 12 p.m., PBS
Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, 7 p.m., Oxygen
Country Music Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
World on Fire, 9 p.m., PBS
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder, 9 p.m., HMM
The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery, 9 p.m., ID
The Windermere Children, 10 p.m., PBS
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children: Season 1 (2020) HBO
Monday, Apr. 6
Most Dangerous Game: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
When The Streetlights Go On: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Survive: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Flipped: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Thanks A Million: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Chrissy's Court: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Punk'd: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Murder House Flip: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Skrrt With Offset: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
The Sauce: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Nikki Fre$h: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
&Music: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Elba V Block: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Gone Mental with Lior: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Singled Out: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Gayme Show!, Quibi
Dishmantled, Quibi
You Ain’t Got These, Quibi
Fierce Queens, Quibi
Prodigy, Quibi
Run This City, Quibi
Shape of Pasta, Quibi
NightGowns, Quibi
The Nod with Brittany & Eric, Quibi
Last Night’s Late Night, Quibi
The Daily Chill, Quibi
The Rachel Hollis Show, Quibi
Sexology with Shan Boodram, Quibi
Fashion’s A Drag, Quibi
60 in 6 by CBS News, Quibi
Around the World by BBC News, Quibi
Morning Report by NBC News, Quibi
Evening Report by NBC News, Quibi
Saturday Report by NBC News, Quibi
Sunday Report by NBC News, Quibi
Pulso News by Telemundo, Quibi
For the Cultura by Telemundo, Quibi
Weather Today by The Weather Channel, Quibi
NewsDay by CTV News, Quibi
NewsNight by CTV News, Quibi
TSN Sports Show, Quibi
The Replay by ESPN, Quibi
All The Feels by the Dodo, Quibi
Close Up by E! News, Quibi
Fresh Daily by Rotten Tomatoes, Quibi
No Filter by TMZ: AM, Quibi
No Filter by TMZ: PM, Quibi
Speedrun by Polygon, Quibi
Trailers by Fandango, Quibi
Pop5, Quibi
Hot off the Mic, Quibi
The Big Show Show, Netflix
Deadwater Fell, Acorn TV
Broken Places, 10 p.m., PBS
Camp Getaway, 10 p.m., Bravo
Tuesday, Apr. 7
The Last O.G.: Season 3 (2020) 10:30 p.m., TBS
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3, Netflix
Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, 8:30 p.m., Pop
The Gene: An Intimate History, 9 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, Apr. 8
Liar: Season 2 (2020) 38% 11 p.m., Sundance
Ghost Hunters, 8 p.m., A&E
NOVA: Truth About Fat, 9 p.m., PBS
Celebrity Ghost Stories, 10 p.m. A&E
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, 10 p.m., ABC
Thursday, Apr. 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (2020) Netflix
The Circle: France, Netflix
The Good Fight: Season 4 (2020) CBS All Access
Mark of a Killer: Season 2, 9 p.m., Oxygen
Total Bellas, 9 p.m., E!
Friday, Apr. 10
Last Call for the Bayou, Smithsonian’s digital platforms
Brews Brothers, Netflix
LA Originals, Netflix
La vie scolaire, Netflix
Love Wedding Repeat, Netflix
The Main Event, Netflix
Tigertail, Netflix
Saturday, Apr. 11
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, 8 p.m., Lifetime
Alaska Animal Rescue, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild
Fashionably Yours, 9 p.m., Hallmark
Saved by the Barn, 10 p.m., Animal Planet
Sunday, Apr. 12
Killing Eve: Season 3 (2020) 9 p.m., BBC America and AMC
Belgravia: Season 1 (2020) 67% 9 p.m., Epix
Insecure: Season 4 (2020) 10 p.m., HBO
Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little, 7 p.m., Oxygen
Easter From King’s 2020, BritBox
Biography: Dolly, 8 p.m., A&E
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek, 9 p.m., HMM
Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, 10 p.m., A&E
Run: Season 1 (2020) 10:30 p.m., HBO
Monday, Apr. 13
Songland: Season 2 (2020) 10 p.m., NBC
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 (2020) 10 p.m., ABC
Paradise Lost: Season 1 (2020) Spectrum
Good Eats: Reloaded: Season 2, 9 p.m., Cooking
Botched: Season 6, 9 p.m., E!
Celebrity IOU 9 p.m., HGTV
Biography: Kenny Rogers, 9 p.m., A&E
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, 8 p.m., ABC
Independent Lens: Bedlam, 10 p.m., PBS
Monday, Apr. 14
Scarborough: Series 1 (2019) BritBox
Chris D’Elia: No Pain, Netflix
Deadliest Catch: Season 16, 8 p.m., Discovery
Definition of Insanity, 10 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, Apr. 15
Mrs. America FX/Hulu
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2 (2020) 10 p.m., FX
Outer Banks, Netflix
The Innocence Files Season 1, Netflix
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10: Season 10, 8 p.m., Bravo
Blood Sugar Rising, 9 p.m., PBS
Deadly Recall: Season 2, 10 p.m., ID
Thursday, Apr. 16
In the Dark: Season 2 (2020) 9 p.m., The CW
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2, Netflix
Fauda: Season 3, Netflix
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos, Netflix
Friday, Apr. 17
Home: Season 1 (2020) Apple TV+
Bosch: Season 6 (2020) Amazon
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, Apple TV+
Too Hot To Handle: Season 1, Netflix
Betonrausch, Netflix
#blackAF, Netflix
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang), Netflix
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2, Netflix
Legado en los huesos, Netflix
Sergio, Netflix
Too Hot to Handle, Netflix
Saturday, Apr. 18
Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Program, 8 p.m., HBO
Nature of Love, 9 p.m., Hallmark
Jungle Animal Rescue, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild
Sunday, Apr. 19
Snapped: Notorious Hollywood Ripper 7 p.m., Oxygen
Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar: Season 5, 8:30 p.m., AXS TV
Marvel’s Spider-Man, 9 p.m., DisneyXD
The Longest War, 10 p.m., Showtime
Dragnificent!: Season 1, 11 p.m., TLC
Monday, Apr. 20
Balthazar: Series 2 (2019) Acorn TV
Cooked with Cannabis, Netflix
The Midnight Gospel, Netflix
Tuesday, Apr. 21
Middleditch & Schwartz, Netflix
Northern Cops: Season 1, BritBox
Best of Seven Worlds, One Planet, 9 p.m., BBC America
American Experience: The Man Who Tried to Feed the World, 9 p.m., PBS
Frontline: Coronavirus Pandemic, 9 p.m., PBS
Frontline: Merchants of Pain (working title) 10 p.m., PBS
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? 10 p.m., A&E
Wednesday, Apr. 22
Ghost Nation: Season 2 (2020) 8 p.m., Travel
Absurd Planet, Netflix
Circus of Books, Netflix
El silencio del pantano, Netflix
The Plagues of Breslau, Netflix
The Willoughbys, Netflix
Win the Wilderness, Netflix
Climate Change: The Facts, 8 p.m., PBS
Mental Samurai: Season 2, 9 p.m., Fox
Born Wild: Earth Day Live, 8 p.m., Nat Geo
Jane Goodall: The Hope, 9 p.m., Nat Geo
She Walks With Apes, 9 p.m., BBC America
Thursday, Apr. 23
The House of Flowers: Season 3, Netflix
We’re Here, 9 p.m., HBO
Friday, Apr. 24
Beastie Boys Story (2020) Apple TV+
Extraction (2020) Netflix
After Life: Season 2 (2020) Netflix
Defending Jacob: Miniseries (2020) Apple TV+
Hello Ninja: Season 2, Netflix
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill, Netflix
Saturday, Apr. 25
Bad Education (2019) 89% 8 p.m., HBO
Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance, 9 p.m., HMM
Sunday, Apr. 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (2020) Netflix
Vida: Season 3 (2020) 9 p.m., Starz
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 10 p.m., Showtime
Monday, Apr. 27
I Know This Much Is True: Season 1 (2020) HBO
Never Have I Ever, Netflix
Independent Lens: Jim Allison: Breakthrough, 10 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, Apr. 29
Summertime: Season 1, Netflix
A Secret Love, Netflix
Extracurricular, Netflix
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story, Netflix
Nadiya’s Time to Eat, Netflix
2020 Billboard Music Awards, 8 p.m., NBC
Thursday, Apr. 30
Council of Dads: Season 1 (2019) 43% 8 p.m., NBC (regular timeslot premiere)
Dangerous Lies, Netflix
Drifting Dragons, Netflix
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut, Netflix
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor), Netflix
The Victims’ Game, Netflix
April TBD
Autism: The Sequel, HBO
The Art of Political Murder, HBO
MAYFriday, May 1
Betty: Season 1 (2020) 11 p.m., HBO
Hollywood: Season 1 (2020) Netflix
Trying: Season 1 (2020) Apple TV+
Upload, Amazon
Sunday, May 3
Billions: Season 5 (2020) 9 p.m., Showtime
Monday, May 4
Gold Digger, Acorn TV
Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart: Season 1, 9 p.m., Food Network
American Experience: George W. Bush, 9 p.m. PBS
Wednesday, May 6
Archer: Season 11, FXX
Expedition with Steve Backshall, 10 p.m., PBS
Friday, May 8
Solar Opposites: Season 1 (2019) Hulu
The Eddy, Netflix
Sunday, May 10
Call Your Mother, 10 p.m., Comedy Central
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, 10 p.m., Nat Geo
Monday, May 11
The Third Day: Miniseries (2020) HBO
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, Netflix
Trial by Media, Netflix
Tuesday, May 12
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back: SOS (2020) 8 p.m., Fox
Asian Americans, 8 p.m., PBS
Friday, May 15
The Great: Season 1 (2020) Hulu
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5, Netflix
BattleBots: Season 10, 8 p.m., Discovery
Sunday, May 17
Hightown: Season 1 (2020) Starz
Monday, May 18
Stargirl: Season 1 (2019) DC Universe
The Bachelorette: Season 16, 8 p.m, ABC
Tuesday, May 19
Stargirl: Season 1 (2019) 8 p.m., The CW (after its digital premiere on DC Universe)
American Experience: Mr. Tornado, 9 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, May 20
The 100: Season 7, 8 p.m., The CW
Thursday, May 21
The Split, midnight, Sundance
Celebrity Escape Room, 8 p.m., NBC
Love Island: Season 2 8 p.m., CBS
Red Nose Day, 9 p.m., NBC
Friday, May 22
AKA Jane Roe (2020) 9 p.m., FX
Saturday, May 23
Spelling the Dream, Netflix
Sunday, May 24
National Memorial Day Concert, 8 p.m., PBS
Monday, May 25
Genius: Aretha, 9 p.m., Nat Geo
Quiz, 9 p.m., AMC
Friday, May 29
Ramy: Season 2 (2020) Hulu
Central Park: Season 1 (2020) Apple TV+
Sunday, May 31
Snowpiercer: Season 1 (2019) 9 p.m., TNT
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild
Laurel Canyon, 10 p.m., Epix
May TBD
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, HBO
Untitled Friends Reunion Special, HBO Max
Spring 2020
Normal People, Hulu
Ghostwriter, Apple TV+
Helpsters, Apple TV+
JUNEFriday, Jun. 5
Dear…, Apple TV+
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, 8 p.m., Showtime
Wednesday, Jun. 10
Lenox Hill: Season 1, Netflix
Friday, Jun. 12
Crossing Swords, Hulu
Sunday, Jun. 14
Grantchester: Season 5, 9 p.m., PBS
Friday, Jun. 19
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, Hulu
Father Soldier Son, Netflix
Wednesday, Jun. 24
Athlete A, Netflix
June TBD
Love, Victor, Hulu
JULYSunday, Jul. 5
The Chi: Season 3 (2020) Showtime
Wednesday, Jul. 8
Mucho Mucho Amor, Netflix
Back to Top
AUGUSTAugust TBD
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Season 1 (2020) Disney+
Summer 2020
Pennyworth: Season 2 (2020) Epix
History’s Greatest Mysteries, History
Queer Eye: Season 5, Netflix
Last edited by DJariya; 03-29-20 at 06:34 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off