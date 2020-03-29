DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Bad Education (2020, HBO) -- S: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano -- Premieres 4/25/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Bad Education (2020, HBO) -- S: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano -- Premieres 4/25/20

   
Old 03-29-20, 03:58 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,867
Received 80 Likes on 66 Posts
Bad Education (2020, HBO) -- S: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano -- Premieres 4/25/20



Bad Education, debuting Saturday, April 25 on HBO, stars Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman, Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy winner Ray Romano. Directed by Cory Finley and based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade. Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth best in the country. Hes forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others and himself.

This is an HBO Films movie. Just saw HBO post this a few days ago.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Undoing (HBO) -- S: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland -- From David E. Kelley

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.