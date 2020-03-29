Bad Education (2020, HBO) -- S: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano -- Premieres 4/25/20
Bad Education (2020, HBO) -- S: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano -- Premieres 4/25/20
Bad Education, debuting Saturday, April 25 on HBO, stars Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman, Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy winner Ray Romano. Directed by Cory Finley and based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade. Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth best in the country. Hes forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others and himself.
This is an HBO Films movie. Just saw HBO post this a few days ago.
