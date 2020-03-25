Defending Jacob (Apple TV+) - S: Evans, Dockery, Martell, D: Tyldum -- premieres 4/24/20
Defending Jacob (Apple TV+) - S: Evans, Dockery, Martell, D: Tyldum -- premieres 4/24/20
Family is unconditional. Watch Defending Jacob April 24 on the Apple TV app.
In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son. Based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, this limited drama series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, and J.K. Simmons.
