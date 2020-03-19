Star Trek: Picard - Et in Arcadia, Ego Part 1 (S1E9) - 3/19/20
Star Trek: Picard - Et in Arcadia, Ego Part 1 (S1E9) - 3/19/20
Synopsis:
Following an unconventional and dangerous transit, Picard and the crew finally arrive at Sojis home world, Coppelius. However, with Romulan warbirds on their tail, their arrival brings only greater danger as the crew discovers more than expected about the planets inhabitants.
