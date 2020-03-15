Westworld (S3E01) -- 75 minute Season Premiere -- "Parce Domine" -- 3/15/20
Westworld (S3E01) -- 75 minute Season Premiere -- "Parce Domine" -- 3/15/20
The Emmy® winning drama series WESTWORLD returns for its eight-episode third season SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (9:00-10:10 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. A dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the question of free will, the show was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are also executive producers.
The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.
Returning cast includes Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Emmy® winner Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), and Rodrigo Santoro (Hector Escaton).
Joining the cast this season are Aaron Paul (Caleb), Vincent Cassel (Serac), Lena Waithe (Ash), Scott Mescudi (Francis), Marshawn Lynch (Giggles), John Gallagher Jr. (Liam), Michael Ealy (Jake) and Tommy Flanagan (Conells).
Season 3, episode 1: “Parce Domine”
Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (9:00-10:10 p.m. ET/PT)
If you’re stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line.
Written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jonathan Nolan.
Season 2 recap:
Only an eight episode season? That is kind of weird.
Anyways, looking forward to seeing this.
