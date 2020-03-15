DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Westworld (S3E01) -- 75 minute Season Premiere -- "Parce Domine" -- 3/15/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Westworld (S3E01) -- 75 minute Season Premiere -- "Parce Domine" -- 3/15/20

   
Old 03-15-20, 08:27 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,291
Received 160 Likes on 117 Posts
Westworld (S3E01) -- 75 minute Season Premiere -- "Parce Domine" -- 3/15/20




The Emmy® winning drama series WESTWORLD returns for its eight-episode third season SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (9:00-10:10 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. A dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the question of free will, the show was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are also executive producers.

The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

Returning cast includes Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Emmy® winner Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), and Rodrigo Santoro (Hector Escaton).

Joining the cast this season are Aaron Paul (Caleb), Vincent Cassel (Serac), Lena Waithe (Ash), Scott Mescudi (Francis), Marshawn Lynch (Giggles), John Gallagher Jr. (Liam), Michael Ealy (Jake) and Tommy Flanagan (Conells).
Season 3, episode 1: “Parce Domine”

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (9:00-10:10 p.m. ET/PT)

If you’re stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line.

Written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jonathan Nolan.


Season 2 recap:

Last edited by dex14; 03-15-20 at 08:36 AM.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-15-20, 09:10 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 45,757
Received 102 Likes on 75 Posts
Re: Westworld (S3E01) -- 75 minute Season Premiere -- "Parce Domine" -- 3/15/20
Only an eight episode season? That is kind of weird.

Anyways, looking forward to seeing this.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.