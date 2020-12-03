Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (HBO Documentary)

This has been trying to auto-play after I watched each episode of McMillions ... I finally let it run yesterday and got pretty hooked. The good news is it was only two-parts (compared to McMillions six parts!).



I knew nothing about it going in, and thought this was a pretty good documentary. I dont think there were too many twists and turns that you wouldnt expect, but it was yet another telling of the miscarriages of justice that can and do occur in our country.



I was wondering if this was another one where the prosecution would later say here are all the things the documentary left out. I kept thinking, surely there were other suspects and leads. Well, there were, but what the documentary shows is pretty accurate as to how those were treated at the time. They were pretty well ignored just to keep pounding a square peg into a round hole as one of the documentary interviews said. Seriously, your whole cases rests on He turned left and that proves without a doubt he was four blocks away and committed murder?



Doing some light internet reading afterwards, I couldnt find anything beyond some follow up: the local prosecutor had since been disbarred (she had quite a history coming in to this, so her behavior was no surprise) and the lead investigator is apparently now the police chief (which scares me, he seemed like a very close-minded bumpkin).