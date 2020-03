Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (HBO Documentary)

Original air date was July 23 & 24, 2019



This has been trying to auto-play after I watched each episode of McMillions ... I finally let it run yesterday and got pretty hooked. The good news is it was only two-parts (compared to McMillions’ six parts!).



I knew nothing about it going in, and thought this was a pretty good documentary. I don’t think there were too many twists and turns that you wouldn’t expect, but it was yet another telling of the miscarriages of justice that can and do occur in our country.



I was wondering if this was another one where the prosecution would later say “here are all the things the documentary left out”. I kept thinking, “surely there were other suspects and leads.” Well, there were, but what the documentary shows is pretty accurate as to how those were treated at the time. They were pretty well ignored just to “keep pounding a square peg into a round hole” as one of the documentary interviews said. Seriously, your whole cases rests on “He turned left and that proves without a doubt he was four blocks away and committed murder”?



Doing some light internet reading afterwards, I couldn’t find anything beyond some follow up: the local prosecutor had since been disbarred (she had quite a history coming in to this, so her behavior was no surprise) and the lead investigator is apparently now the police chief (which scares me, he seemed like a very close-minded bumpkin).