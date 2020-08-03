DVD Talk Forum

Anyone watch Somewhere Street on NHK World?

03-08-20, 02:45 PM
Anyone watch Somewhere Street on NHK World?
This is a neat show that could use a US remake or adaptation. It airs on NHK World, the English language version of Japan's NHK broadcast network. A camera crew and interviewer walk around towns all over the world and talk to locals, if there is a downside, the narrator/interviewer is often insipid and says really stupid stuff. I get that she or he has to avoid dead air, so they talk to themselves, but damn it can be stupid. I think an American remake for the Travel Channel would be really cool.

Is anyone else familiar with the show?

