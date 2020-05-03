Watching "Babylon 5" For the First Time--It Get's Better, Right?
So, I finished the first season of B5 and MY GOD was it an endurance trial to sit through. Andreas Katsulas and Peter Jurasik pretty much carry this show (and they're not even in every episode). The production values are chintzy, the directing is pedestrian, the pacing is glacial, and the sets, costumes and the like are just ugly to look at. It's an obviously intelligently written series, but I'm not sure if I can make it to season 3 where the show is supposed to get better.
Am I the only one who has felt this way? I hear it's the work of genius, but I keep checking the elapsed time on the DVD player.
That is what I've heard from everyone, even those that love the series. The show supposedly becomes great during its second season, building upon the foundation laid out in season one.
Never found the time myself to binge all five seasons.
It does get better. Watched the whole series when it was on broadcast tv. Also owned all the DVDs.
Yes season 1 was slow but stick with it. By season 3 you will be on the edge of your seat. And wow season 4.
