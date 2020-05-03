Watching "Babylon 5" For the First Time--It Get's Better, Right?

So, I finished the first season of B5 and MY GOD was it an endurance trial to sit through. Andreas Katsulas and Peter Jurasik pretty much carry this show (and they're not even in every episode). The production values are chintzy, the directing is pedestrian, the pacing is glacial, and the sets, costumes and the like are just ugly to look at. It's an obviously intelligently written series, but I'm not sure if I can make it to season 3 where the show is supposed to get better.



Am I the only one who has felt this way? I hear it's the work of genius, but I keep checking the elapsed time on the DVD player.