03-04-20, 07:38 PM
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 7,663
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 7 Posts
Shows that retooled/recast their 2nd seasons?
Im streaming Buck Rogers on NBC right now (looks amazing in HD) and just made it to the 2nd season. The whole show turned to crap, its so thematically different from the 1st season which was light and fun, now its turned to a low-rent Star Trek. Total garbage that makes no sense.

I know there are other shows that retooled their second seasons but cant really think of any. Can we list some of them?
