Shows that retooled/recast their 2nd seasons?

Iím streaming Buck Rogers on NBC right now (looks amazing in HD) and just made it to the 2nd season. The whole show turned to crap, itís so thematically different from the 1st season which was light and fun, now itís turned to a low-rent Star Trek. Total garbage that makes no sense.



I know there are other shows that retooled their second seasons but canít really think of any. Can we list some of them?