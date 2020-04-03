Shows that retooled/recast their 2nd seasons?

Im streaming Buck Rogers on NBC right now (looks amazing in HD) and just made it to the 2nd season. The whole show turned to crap, its so thematically different from the 1st season which was light and fun, now its turned to a low-rent Star Trek. Total garbage that makes no sense.



I know there are other shows that retooled their second seasons but cant really think of any. Can we list some of them?