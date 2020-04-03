The Challenge: Total Madness (MTV) -- premieres 4/1/20
#2
Re: The Challenge: Total Madness (MTV) -- premieres 4/1/20
We've seen two war of the worlds -- and now The Challenge is about to be total madness.
Season 35 of the hit series will begin on April Fool's Day 1 -- and in the clip above, Tori warns that the "game has changed," and (appropriately) host TJ Lavin alludes to the "biggest twist" in the show's existence. And what's so funny, CT?
"If you're not good here, you won't be good out there," Mattie advises, as she points to her head during the first portion of the statement. And by the looks of the intense competition and the interpersonal relationships, she is completely correct.
What does host TJ Lavin have up his sleeve for the group? And how does six-time champion Johnny Bananas describe his surroundings? Watch the entire first look, share your thoughts and stay with MTV News for more Total Madness updates. Also, take a look at the entire cast -- including Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother alums -- below!
VETERANS
Aneesa Ferreira, 13th Challenge
Ashley Mitchell, 7th Challenge
Cory Wharton, 7th Challenge
Chris "CT" Tamburello, 17th Challenge
Dee Nguyen, 3rd Challenge
Jenna Compono , 8th Challenge
Jennifer West, 2nd Challenge
Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, 20th Challenge
Jordan Wisely, 6th Challenge
Josh Martinez, 3rd Challenge
Kailah Casillas , 5th Challenge
Kyle Christie, 5th Challenge
Mattie Breaux, 2nd Challenge
Melissa Reeves, 3rd Challenge
Nany Gonzalez , 9th Challenge
Nelson Thomas, 6th Challenge
Rogan O’Connor, 3rd Challenge
Stephen Bear, 3rd Challenge
Tori Deal , 4th Challenge
Tula “Big T” Fazakerley , 2nd Challenge
Wes Bergmann, 13th Challenge
ROOKIES
Asaf Goren, Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance
Bayleigh Dayton, Big Brother
Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams, Big Brother
Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat, Big Brother, American Ninja Warrior
Jay Starrett, Survivor
Jennifer Lee, Amazing Race
Kaycee Clark, Big Brother
Last edited by dex14; 03-04-20 at 01:33 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off