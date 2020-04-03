The Challenge: Total Madness (MTV) -- premieres 4/1/20

Quote:

We've seen two war of the worlds -- and now The Challenge is about to be total madness.Season 35 of the hit series will begin on April Fool's Day 1 -- and in the clip above, Tori warns that the "game has changed," and (appropriately) host TJ Lavin alludes to the "biggest twist" in the show's existence. And what's so funny, CT?"If you're not good here, you won't be good out there," Mattie advises, as she points to her head during the first portion of the statement. And by the looks of the intense competition and the interpersonal relationships, she is completely correct.What does host TJ Lavin have up his sleeve for the group? And how does six-time champion Johnny Bananas describe his surroundings? Watch the entire first look, share your thoughts and stay with MTV News for more Total Madness updates. Also, take a look at the entire cast -- including Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother alums -- below!VETERANSAneesa Ferreira, 13th ChallengeAshley Mitchell, 7th ChallengeCory Wharton, 7th ChallengeChris "CT" Tamburello, 17th ChallengeDee Nguyen, 3rd ChallengeJenna Compono , 8th ChallengeJennifer West, 2nd ChallengeJohnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, 20th ChallengeJordan Wisely, 6th ChallengeJosh Martinez, 3rd ChallengeKailah Casillas , 5th ChallengeKyle Christie, 5th ChallengeMattie Breaux, 2nd ChallengeMelissa Reeves, 3rd ChallengeNany Gonzalez , 9th ChallengeNelson Thomas, 6th ChallengeRogan O’Connor, 3rd ChallengeStephen Bear, 3rd ChallengeTori Deal , 4th ChallengeTula “Big T” Fazakerley , 2nd ChallengeWes Bergmann, 13th ChallengeROOKIESAsaf Goren, Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can DanceBayleigh Dayton, Big BrotherChristopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams, Big BrotherFaysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat, Big Brother, American Ninja WarriorJay Starrett, SurvivorJennifer Lee, Amazing RaceKaycee Clark, Big Brother