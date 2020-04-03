Dave (FXX) -- from the creator of The League -- premires 3/4/20

Quote:

He’s gonna make dreams come true. Drops March 4 on FXX. Next day on FXonHulu.



FXX’s new series DAVE is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd. The series is produced by FX Productions.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Andrew Santino as Mike

· Christine Ko as Emma

· Dave Burd as Lil Dicky

· GaTa as GaTa

· Taylor Misiak as Ally

· Travis Bennett as Elz



CREW INFORMATION:

· Dave Burd as CRTR/EP

· Greg Mottola as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· James Shin as EP

· Jeff Schaffer as CRTR/EP

· Kevin Hart as EP

· Marty Bowen as EP

· Mike Hertz as EP

· Saladin Patterson as EP

· Scooter Braun as EP

· Scott Manson as EP