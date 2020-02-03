DVD Talk Forum

RIP - James Lipton (Inside the Actors Studio) - Dead at 93

   
RIP - James Lipton (Inside the Actors Studio) - Dead at 93
Per TMZ:

"Inside the Actors Studio" host and veteran TV writer James Lipton has died ... TMZ has learned.

Lipton passed away peacefully Monday morning at his New York City home. His wife, Kedakai Turner, tells TMZ James had been battling bladder cancer. She adds, "There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with."

The man had a storied career in and around television and film. Of course, he served as the Dean Emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in NYC for several years. And, he was responsible for spearheading his famous talk show, "Inside the Actors Studio" -- James interviewed actors, big and small, to pick their brains about the craft.

It was filmed in front of a live audience full of student actors, some of whom got a chance to ask questions from time to time. He started the show in 1994 and finally retired in 2018 after 22 seasons. The program continues to this day, however, with other hosts.
Re: RIP - James Lipton (Inside the Actors Studio) - Dead at 93
RIP

Always loved him on ITAS.
